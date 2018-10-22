Housebuilder helping to kit out Borders mums

A Melrose-based charity aimed at supporting Borders mums has received a cash injection to buy birthing kits via a donation from a housebuilder.

Persimmon Homes East Scotland handed over £750, courtesy of its Community Champions scheme. The initiative rewards charities that have worked hard to fundraise, with the housebuilder making two donations of up to £1,000 each month.

Founded by a group of mums two years ago, Nurture the Borders offers a wide range of support, including antenatal classes, birthing pool hire, mental health support, mum befriender scheme and birth partner/doula support.

Kirsty Wheatley, director and co-founder at Nurture the Borders, said: “The kind donation from Persimmon will be used to fund our birth support kits costing around £180 each. Each kit contains everything a mum and her volunteer doula might need to make the birthing process as positive as is possible.”

She went on: “Birth balls, TENs machines, toiletries, essential oils and massage balls can all help make the birth more comfortable, and a positive experience for everyone.”

Organisations can apply for Community Champions funding by completing an online form at www.persimmonhomes.com