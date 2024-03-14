Homeowners in Borders can win £12,000 solar panel system

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Edinburgh Boiler Company (EBC) is giving away a £12,000 solar panel system in a bid to encourage more people to learn about the transition into renewables.

Nominations for deserving households can be submitted until the end of March, with the firm aiming to have the new state-of-the-art technology installed by the start of May.

As an added bonus, EBC will also treat the lucky winner to an all-expenses paid away day while the system is installed.

Solar panels offer big savings on bills.

Managing director Dougie Bell said: “We understand the importance of affordability and our customers’ financial worries over fuel prices during these hard times.

“We are proud to bring renewable heating solutions to our local community. Not everyone can afford it so we are very keen to give back to the community, to a deserving household, however we can.

“We’re giving away a top-of-the-line 4KW PV solar panel system to someone truly deserving. We want to prove concept to people, show them that solar does work.

“Fuel bills may be about to reduce slightly come April but they’re still double what they were this time last year and a lot of people are feeling the crunch. But installed correctly with an appropriate battery system, solar can help reduce fuel bills by at least 70 per cent.

“While solar panels offer incredible benefits, we know they are still not accessible to everyone. There are ways and means of accessing solar, through funding, loans and grants and we can help advise on that, too.”

The giveaway, which is also running throughout the Lothians and Fife, will see a bespoke solar panel system designed to meet a home’s needs, maximising efficiency and energy savings. Also included will be the latest in solar battery technology, ensuring the home gets the most out of solar energy day and night.

“We wouldn’t be where we are without the local community turning to us for assistance with their renewables journey so this is about us giving back,” added Mr Bell.

“Applicants have to explain why they deserve the solar panels. Or they can nominate someone else such as a family friend or local hero they believe is worthy. We’ll examine every story, make a short list then survey the sites to see which ones can accommodate the system, then decide.

“On the day of the installation we’ll treat the winner to a spa day, or a family day out somewhere. Our team will arrive in the morning, send the family away in a taxi for the day and when they come back, their new system will be up and running.”