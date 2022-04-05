Historic Jedburgh building damaged in weekend fire

The clean-up continues in the aftermath of a fire at an historic Jedburgh building at the weekend.

By Paul Kelly
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 7:22 pm
The Well House in Jedburgh. (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The Well House was badly damaged in a blaze in the early hours of Saturday, April 2.

It is believed to have started after flames spread from a fire affecting a motorbike.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene in the town’s Waterside Road at about 2am and officers wearing breathing apparatus put out the flames.

A number of residents at the complex were evacuated.

No-one was injured but there was significant damage to parts of the building and the roof.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service