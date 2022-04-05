Historic Jedburgh building damaged in weekend fire
The clean-up continues in the aftermath of a fire at an historic Jedburgh building at the weekend.
By Paul Kelly
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 7:22 pm
The Well House was badly damaged in a blaze in the early hours of Saturday, April 2.
It is believed to have started after flames spread from a fire affecting a motorbike.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene in the town’s Waterside Road at about 2am and officers wearing breathing apparatus put out the flames.
A number of residents at the complex were evacuated.
No-one was injured but there was significant damage to parts of the building and the roof.