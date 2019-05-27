Here’s your timetable for this year’s St Boswells Village Week

Quinn Hawthorne as Jack in the box at last year's fancy dress parade.
The finishing touches are being applied to preparations in St Boswells for its annual village week.

And this year’s events include a few new additions.

Toy Story comes to St Boswells Green last year.

Saturday sees festivities begin with a coffee morning and tennis fun day, followed by a trail race and a cake sale on Sunday. A speedway cycle takes place for the first time that afternoon too, followed by rounders and mini-cricket.

A morning with children’s entertainer Peter Pepper and a picnic lunch follows on Monday, with a family day at the golf club taking place that afternoon.

On Tuesday, there’s a history walk with Borders historian John Wood.

A car treasure hunt and supper are planned for Wednesday.

The annual beat retreat takes place on Thursday, as does a quiz in the village hall.

Friday’s entertainment includes a lunch, family football and barbecue.

Saturday, June 9, offers a boot camp, rock art, pet show, visit from Newtown’s donkey sanctuary, fancy-dress parade and family disco.

The week concludes on Sunday, June 10, with a church service, family fun day, children’s entertainment by Pooee Pitman, mixed sports, the annual village race and a prize-giving ceremony.

The St Boswells Village Facebook page has more details.