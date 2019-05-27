Here’s your timetable for this year’s St Boswells Village Week

The finishing touches are being applied to preparations in St Boswells for its annual village week.

And this year’s events include a few new additions.

Toy Story comes to St Boswells Green last year.

Saturday sees festivities begin with a coffee morning and tennis fun day, followed by a trail race and a cake sale on Sunday. A speedway cycle takes place for the first time that afternoon too, followed by rounders and mini-cricket.

A morning with children’s entertainer Peter Pepper and a picnic lunch follows on Monday, with a family day at the golf club taking place that afternoon.

On Tuesday, there’s a history walk with Borders historian John Wood.

A car treasure hunt and supper are planned for Wednesday.

The annual beat retreat takes place on Thursday, as does a quiz in the village hall.

Friday’s entertainment includes a lunch, family football and barbecue.

Saturday, June 9, offers a boot camp, rock art, pet show, visit from Newtown’s donkey sanctuary, fancy-dress parade and family disco.

The week concludes on Sunday, June 10, with a church service, family fun day, children’s entertainment by Pooee Pitman, mixed sports, the annual village race and a prize-giving ceremony.

The St Boswells Village Facebook page has more details.