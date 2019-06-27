Here’s your Earlston Civic Week 2019 timetable

Earlston is gearing up for its annual civic week, and it begins tomorrow with a pool tournament in the Red Lion at 7pm.

Saturday’s flower festival in Earlston Parish Church begins at 10am and runs until 4pm. There’s also dominoes and darts in the Red Lion at 2pm.

Sunday’s events begin with a service at Earlston Parish Church at 10.15am, followed by the Redpath ramble at 2pm in the square and car treasure hunt at 5pm from the rugby club.

Football fives run from 11am in Runciman Park and the flower festival is open again from noon to 4pm in the church.

The next day there’s a pet show, duck race, table top sale and barbecue all from 6.30pm at Cauldie and golf at the golf club at 6pm.

On Tuesday, the White Hill Race is at 6.30pm and the Black Hill Race at 7pm, both leaving from the square.

On Wednesday, it’s party time for kids from 1pm in a marquee, followed by a quiz there at 8pm.

Thursday sees bowling at the bowling club and bingo in the marquee, both at 7pm.

Friday’s senior citizens’ entertainment begins at 1.30pm in the marquee before Grease plays there from 8pm, with a disco until 1am.

On Saturday morning, fancy-dress judging is at noon, with a parade at 1pm.

That afternoon there are sports, rugby and music at the rugby ground from 2pm. The torchlight parade leaves the East Green at 10.15pm, arriving at the Haugh for a firework finale at 10.45pm.