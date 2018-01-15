Heavy snow forecast for the Borders

Snow is forecast for the Borders tomorrow and the day after, January 16 and 17.

Yellow warnings for snow and ice have been issued for the region by the Met Office for tonight, tomorrow and Wednesday.

“Frequent and heavy hail and snow showers are likely to affect many parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland from Monday evening, continuing for much of the day on Tuesday,” said a Met Office spokesperson.

“Travel delays on roads are possible, with a small chance of cancellations to public transport.

“There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

“In addition, some roads and pavements may become icy, increasing the chance of injuries from slips and falls.”

Widespread heavy snow is forecast for the Borders throughout tomorrow, with more likely to follow the day after.

Further snow is expected to fall on Thursday, and possibly on Friday too, but only in parts of the region.

Temperatures are expected to rise no higher than 1C in Hawick, Selkirk and Galashiels tomorrow and to fall to a minimum of -1C overnight.