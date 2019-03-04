Hawick Town Hall event will offer advice on coping with sight loss

Borderers suffering sight loss are being offered expert advice for free on how to cope with it.

An event called Vision Hub is to be staged at Hawick Town Hall on Wednesday, March 20, by two charities.

Hosted by Scottish War Blinded and the Macular Society, it will bring together representatives from various organisations to advise Borders residents with a sight condition and their families on how to access support and specialist equipment to enable them to retain their independence.

Scottish Borders Council’s sensory and low vision services team, Guide Dogs, Borders Talking Newspaper, Borders Carers Centre and the the Royal National Institute of Blind People will also be represented.

Scottish War Blinded director Rebecca Barr said: “When it comes to a sight loss condition, everyone’s experience is so different, and we look forward to meeting visitors at Vision Hub to ensure they are getting the best, most appropriate support available to them.”

Doors will be open from 10.30am to 2pm.

Free tea and light refreshments will be on offer.

For more information, call outreach worker Dawn Smith on 07584 632605 or email her at dawn.smith@scottishwardblinded.org