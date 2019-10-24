Hawick’s Wilton Park repairs hailed a step in right direction

Works in Hawick to improve safety on a footpath linking Wilton Park Road with the park have been hailed a success.

Scottish Borders Council workers completed the improvements this month, and Hawick and Denholm councillor Stuart Marshall has welcomed them, saying: “I asked the council to secure funding for this project from the small schemes budget as I was receiving reports of people tripping or slipping on the steep steps.

“The area now look great, and non-slip wire has also been added to the stairs to make people feel safer when accessing this beautiful part of our town.

“I think people who use this area on a regular basis will be thrilled.”

by these works.”