Have you seen Youssef?

Police in the Borders are appealing for information to help trace 16-year-old Youssef Hendawi from Galashiels, who has been reported missing.

By Kevin Janiak
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 9:41 am - 1 min read
Updated Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 9:41 am
Youssef Hendawi, 16, from Galashiels, has been reported missing.

Youssef was last seen at Albert Place in the town, at around 10.30am on Friday, September 30.

He is described as being 5ft 10 inches tall and was wearing a blue and gold puffer-style jacket.

Inspector Rachel Campbell of Melrose Police Station said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Youssef and we would appeal to anyone who knows where he is to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 3844 of Sunday, October 2.”

