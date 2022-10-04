Have you seen Youssef?
Police in the Borders are appealing for information to help trace 16-year-old Youssef Hendawi from Galashiels, who has been reported missing.
By Kevin Janiak
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 9:41 am
- 1 min read
Updated
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 9:41 am
Youssef was last seen at Albert Place in the town, at around 10.30am on Friday, September 30.
He is described as being 5ft 10 inches tall and was wearing a blue and gold puffer-style jacket.
Inspector Rachel Campbell of Melrose Police Station said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Youssef and we would appeal to anyone who knows where he is to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 3844 of Sunday, October 2.”