Harestanes in line for new £342,000 playpark

A new £342.000 playpark is on its way to a park near Jedburgh.

The public park at Harestanes visitor centre, just outside Ancrum, is to be the next in line for investment.

It comes after Scottish Border council pledged to invest £3m over the next four years in new playparks, skate parks, pump tracks and other outdoor community facilities, in May this year.

A council spokesman said: “An upgraded play park for Harestanes visitor centre was included in the investment, with a £342,000 facility to be created which will enhance the experience for families.

“The contract for the new park is currently out to tender but it is expected that the facility will open in Spring 2019.

“Some engagement is expected to take place once a design has been created for the park.”

Jedburgh councillor Sandy Scott welcomed the news when sharing it with the town’s community council last week, while some members present indicated they would be keen for a full community consultation on the proposals.

New playparks at Oxton and Galashiels both opened earlier this year as part of the investment.