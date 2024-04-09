Happy Tails: From a Life-Threatening Cleft Palate...to Playing Cards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In many cases, cleft palate puppies are euthanised at birth as the surgery to correct this issue can be costly, coupled with the anaesthetic risk being incredibly high. Not only that, but due to the nature of the abnormality, puppies with this issue often struggle to suckle correctly – with any milk ingested coming back out of their nose and so can require around-the-clock care. As a result of not being able to feed properly, cleft palate puppies that are left untreated, sadly, often die of malnourishment.

Noah’s cleft palate caused the same issues; feeding was a significant problem as the dedicated volunteers at the rescue centre hand reared him, feeding Noah through a syringe, day and night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 10 weeks old, Bronson’s Angels Rescue introduced Noah to one of their close friends, Kerri, where an instant connection was formed. Noah had found his forever home. Bronson's Angels funded the surgery for Noah where the veterinary surgeons, Kerri and her rescue work were confident they could undertake the surgery. Noah had a chance at life despite the unknowns of surgery.

Noah The Dog

Kerri worked closely with the skilled vets at the rescue centre to make sure she knew everything she needed to about Noah’s condition. Committed to turning Noah’s life around, Kerri patiently supported Noah as he underwent two successful, complex operations to repair both his hard and soft palate.

Choosing the right food for Noah was a vital part of his journey, so he could be as strong as possible and prepared for surgery and his recovery. To support her with this, Kerri called on the expert knowledge of Veterinary Nurse Melanie Sainsbury from Natures Menu for guidance on the correct nutrition and consistency of food that would work in tandem with his treatment.

Melanie said, “I worked closely with Kerri to ensure we supported Noah throughout his treatment and recovery, sharing over 40 years of dietary knowledge to help make the process as smooth as possible for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After careful consideration about exactly what to feed Noah, we chose a nutritious, natural diet of Natures Menu Complete & Balanced 80/20 Frozen Raw Puppy Food until he was old enough, and strong enough, for his repair at 16 weeks, followed by Natures Menu Puppy Wet Dog Food which was perfectly suited post his surgery. The results speak for themselves, what a transformation – he’s thriving!”

Noah The Dog

Kerri, Noah’s pet-parent, gushed about the journey: “When I met Noah, I knew he’d be the perfect addition to our family. Given our busy family setup, we rarely have the opportunity to adopt puppies, but we had our three-legged Dogue de Bordeaux and we just love this breed. In truth, I think Noah chose us. All my dogs are a little unique and he was no different – he just needed extra support to get on the right path.”

“Our rural lifestyle meant we were the right fit to adopt Noah – we’ve got a lot of experience with the medical and emotional conditions of dogs over the years. Now, Noah is part of a fur family of 12 dogs, ranging from Chihuahuas, Cocker Spaniels, a French Bulldog and Shih Tzus. He is always cuddling up to the Chihuahuas – we think he truly believes he is one!”

“Noah has grown (and grown) into a clumsy, oversized goof-ball who loves to please. Despite his troubled start, he brightens everyone’s day. He has grown in confidence so much since we first took him in; we’ve been going to trick training and obedience classes and he’s now even learned to play cards!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as Noah’s new love of card games, Noah’s enthusiasm at mealtimes is also restored as he now tucks into natural, nutritious Natures Menu meals and hasn’t looked back since.

Kerri added: “It hasn’t been easy, but I wouldn’t change it. I cannot thank the rescue centres, dedicated vets and particularly the support from Melanie at Natures Menu enough; all of whom have offered unwavering friendly advice and guidance throughout. Feeding Noah on a natural, complete diet has had a huge impact on his vigour and energy. We’re thrilled to see Noah’s restoration to health and happiness. He really is a true warrior, in the gentlest sense of the word!”