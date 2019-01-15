Grant helps set up women-only exercise classes in Borders

A £3,000 handout from the National Lottery will help set up female-only exercise classes across three different Live Borders leisure centres this year.

It comes after a week-long consultation exercise was held last year focused on raising awareness of protected characteristic groups, their history, culture and the barriers they face today.

The joint project, between more than 40 private, public and third sector organisations, found that some services in the region were not suitable “for all”.

Live Borders development officer Paul Davis said: “One area identified was the provision of women-only physical activity options. In particular, this was focused on a group of Syrian women who had felt unable to engage in regular mixed-gender exercise classes.”

A collaboration of the region’s health improvement team, Borders Voluntary Care Service and Live Borders provided a six-week pilot to address the issue before applying for funding to take things forward.

“The pilot provided an exercise class in a safe and enclosed environment with a female exercise instructor, which was very well received,” Mr David added. “Thanks to funding we can now develop this further. The proposed project will follow a similar format and all relevant parties will meet this month to finalise plans.

“We are looking at offerings at three locations and opening this up to a range of groups with participants referred via health care professionals and third sector representatives.”

“We hope to announce further details in the coming months.”

A National Lottery Awards for All Scotland spokeswoman said: “This is National Lottery money making a real impact in communities across the country. The 143 groups receiving funding today showcases the range of projects that can be funded through this programme and the difference that the smallest amounts of money can make. We wish them all the best for the year ahead as they begin to put their plans into action.