Going for gold would be small beer for Galashiels pub’s platinum award-winning toilets

Manager Matthew Blackburn in the award-winning toilets at the Hunters Hall in Galashiels.

The Hunters Hall, part of the Hertfordshire-based JD Wetherspoon chain, is celebrating after following up its gold award last year by securing its first platinum rating for its toilets since 2016.

Matthew Blackburn, manager of the High Street pub, said: “We are delighted with the award.

“Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in first-class condition at all times, and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

Mike Bone, managing director of the British Toilet Association, organiser of the awards, added: “The toilets at the Hunters Hall have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

“The pub richly deserves its platinum award.”

The awards, now in their 32nd year, are aimed at highlighting and improving the standards of toilets used by the public. Following unannounced inspections, toilets are judged on criteria including decor, maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility and hand-washing facilities.

The Hunters Hall, opened in October 1999, was expanded and revamped at a cost of £800,000 earlier this year, creating 20 jobs.