GoFibre rolls out super-fast connections to rural areas of Scottish Borders

​Homes and businesses in the first parts of the Scottish Borders due to get an upgrade in their internet connection have been unveiled.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GoFibre was chosen as the supplier to deliver full fibre broadband to around 11,000 hard-to-reach premises across the Scottish Borders and East Lothian, as part of joint efforts by the UK and Scottish governments to supercharge internet access.

The Scottish independent broadband provider will also connect 2,000 additional hard-to-reach premises in the region at no extra cost to the taxpayer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Build is about to start in Innerleithen, Ayton, Chirnside and parts of Eyemouth.

GoFibre is connecting ‘hard-to-reach’ premises in many areas of the Scottish Borders. (Pic: GoFibre)​

Neil Conaghan, CEO of GoFibre said: “We’re excited to announce the first communities we’ll be connecting through Project Gigabit.

“If you live in one of these areas and you think your home or business might be eligible, visit the GoFibre website and register your interest now.

“GoFibre was born in the Borders, and we are proud to offer even more residents across the region the ability to sign up and enjoy the benefits of our seamless full fibre connectivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our mission is to bring the best full fibre broadband to hard-to-reach homes and businesses across Scotland and the north of England.

“That includes rural areas that other broadband providers often overlook as we believe that everyone, no matter where they live, deserves access to a reliable, high-speed internet connection.”

With the first premises expected to be completed later this year, residents and businesses are urged to visit GoFibre’s website to see if they’re eligible and to register their interest now.

Across the duration of the contract, properties in places such as the Oxton, Coldingham, St Abbs, Jedburgh, Galashiels and Lauder will also be added to the GoFibre network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the next three years, thousands of premises will be made ready for connection in the Scottish Borders.

GoFibre will also be building additional premises commercially.

Project Gigabit is the UK Government’s programme to enable hard-to-reach communities to access lightning-fast gigabit-capable broadband, with Scottish Government involved in delivering procurements in Scotland.

Founded in Duns in 2017, GoFibre has premises ready for connection across the Scottish Borders in areas including Galashiels, Kelso, Melrose, Selkirk, Hawick, Jedburgh and Dun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish Government Business and Employment Minister Richard Lochhead said: “Fast, reliable broadband is a fundamental building block for economic growth – and a vital part of everyday life.

“It’s great to see GoFibre’s plans for the Borders coming to life – and it’s even better news for local residents and businesses that an extra 2,000 premises across the contract area are to be equipped with a gigabit-capable connection on top of the 11,000 already planned.”

UK Telecoms Minister Sir Chris Bryant added: “This UK Government-funded investment in Scotland represents our determination to extend digital opportunities to all.

“By providing thousands of families across the Borders with access to the fastest broadband available, we're not just connecting homes, but helping to raise living standards across the UK."

To find out more and register an interest, visit gofibre.co.uk/gigabit.

​