Galashiels pupils get to see the workings of Westminster

Borders MP John Lamont met Galashiels Academy pupils at Westminster in the run-up to Parliament Week (November 2-8).

The festival aims to engage people, especially young people, from different backgrounds and communities with the UK parliament.

Schools, museums, libraries, faith communities and youth organisations representing every constituency across the UK have signed up to be part of the conversation.

In 2018, Parliament Week reached almost 1m people, with more than 8,100 activities – and this year’s festival is expected to be the largest ever.