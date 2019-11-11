Galashiels pupils get to see the workings of Westminster
Borders MP John Lamont met Galashiels Academy pupils at Westminster in the run-up to Parliament Week (November 2-8).
The festival aims to engage people, especially young people, from different backgrounds and communities with the UK parliament.
Schools, museums, libraries, faith communities and youth organisations representing every constituency across the UK have signed up to be part of the conversation.
In 2018, Parliament Week reached almost 1m people, with more than 8,100 activities – and this year’s festival is expected to be the largest ever.
Mr Lamont said: “It is great to see people in the Borders getting involved in UK Parliament Week 2019. It is really important to ensure that future voters understand how vital their participation is in our democracy. Particularly as we are having an election soon, it is a great opportunity to teach our young people about the role of Westminster and the importance of voting.”