​Gala, Jed-Forest and Peebles all as they were in rugby’s Arnold Clark National League Division 1 table

The Maroons beat basement side Dundee 43-7 at home at Netherdale in Galashiels and Jed-Forest drew 17-17 away to Highland In Inverness but Peebles had their scheduled trip to Boroughmuir called off due to their prospective Edinburgh hosts’ pitch being waterlogged.

Those results leave Gala fourth, on 35 points from 12 fixtures; Jed fifth, on 30 from 12; and Peebles eighth, on 21 from 11.

This Saturday’s fixture card includes a Borders derby for Peebles hosting Gala and a visit to Jedburgh’s Riverside Park for table-topping Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians, both 3pm kick-offs.

Head coach Ewen Robbie’s Gala side will head west to the Gytes looking for a winning double after coming up trumps by 32-17 in the reverse fixture at the end of September, and Jed, like the Pees, will be hoping for a change in fortunues after being given a 57-7 walloping by GHA away that same day.

Gala’s tries against Dundee, accompanied by a penalty try, were scored by hooker Jack Easson, openside flanker Sam Smith, fly-half Harris Rutherford, left-winger Gregor Collins and loosehead prop Gavin Fisher, with Rutherford converting four and also kicking a penalty.

Left-winger Robbie Shirra-Gibb and inside-centre Owen Cranston scored tries for Jed head coach Stuart Johnson’s visitors at Canal Park, with openside flanker Finn Scott adding two conversions and a penalty.

Gala No 8 Craig Keddie was delighted to see his side claim their seventh win of the season on Saturday, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “It was a really strong performance by Gala in really difficult conditions.

“The weather was probably the same as it was everywhere else up and down the country, but credit to the boys, they really managed the conditions well.

“Their attitide was spot on, building on their dogged defensive display away to Jed-Forest at Riverside last week but with a lot more attack this week.

“We played sensibly in the conditions but when it was on to run it and stretch Dundee, we did and scored some really well-taken tries.

“We really benefited from having our captain, Angus Dun, back and Callum Pate as well as those guys as they set the tone defensively.

“We’re really in a good place at the moment as a lot of guys are available and there’s even a bit of competition for places. We’re in a good spot.

“It was a good day for us at Netherdale. It gives us some space to breathe a little bit in the league table.

“We’re in a good position heading into the new year but it’s going to be a really hard test against Peebles this coming week.

“We’re full of respect for Peebles. They’ve had some good turns in the league this season and they’re fighting hard as well so that’s going to be a ding-dong to look forward to but I think we’re in a good place at the moment.”

Jed’s Johnson added: “A 17-all draw was probably a fair reflection of the game.

“We’ll take two points from up there – it’s a hard place to go – and those two points could be massive towards the end of the season, so I’m really happy.”

1 . Highland v Jed-Forest Rory Marshall making a tackle for Jed-Forest during their 17-17 draw away to Highland in Inverness on Saturday (Photo: Owen Cochrane/Highland RFC) Photo: Owen Cochrane/Highland RFC Photo Sales

2 . Highland v Jed-Forest Jed-Forest on defensive duty during their 17-17 draw away to Highland in Inverness on Saturday (Photo: Owen Cochrane/Highland RFC) Photo: Owen Cochrane/Highland RFC Photo Sales

3 . Highland v Jed-Forest Matthew Beaton making a tackle for Jed-Forest during their 17-all draw with Highland in Inverness on Saturday (Photo: Owen Cochrane/Highland RFC) Photo: Owen Cochrane/Highland RFC Photo Sales

4 . Highland v Jed-Forest Highland on the ball during their 17-all draw with Jed-Forest in Inverness on Saturday (Photo: Owen Cochrane/Highland RFC) Photo: Owen Cochrane/Highland RFC Photo Sales