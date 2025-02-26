Gala Fairydean Rovers’ ammies and Duns through to last four of regional cup but Selkirk Vics and Kelso Thistle go out

Selkirk Victoria losing 3-2 at home to Highfields United on Saturday in the last eight of the South of Scotland Amateur Cup (Photo: John Smail)

​Three Border Amateur Football Association sides are through to the last four of this season’s South of Scotland Amateur Cup after quarter-final victories on Saturday.

​Duns Amateurs handed out an 8-1 hiding at home to South Lanarkshire’s Carluke Thistle, Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs edged out Kelso Thistle 2-1 away and Berwick’s Highfields United got the better of Selkirk Victoria by 3-2 on the road.

The odd men out in this year’s semi-finals will be current cup-holders Kirkfield United, winners of a South Lanarkshire derby at home to Law Community by 3-0 at the weekend.

The Dingers’ scorers at New Hawthorn Park on Saturday, assisted by an own goal, were Kieran Burns and Michael Stewart at the double, plus Jamie Whitehead, Jonny Simpson and Sean Phillips, with Nicholas Hardie replying.

Sam McClymont and Jared Curran were on target for Fairydean’s ammies at Woodside Park after Callum Philps had put their hosts in front.

Niall Jones scored twice for Highfields at Selkirk, with an own goal also going their way and Connor Allan and Ross Purves netting for their hosts at Yarrow Park.

Ewan Waddell scored twice for Kirkfield and Jordan Erwin got the Lanark outfit’s other.

Five league fixtures were also played on Saturday, all but one of them in the association’s A division.

Those top-flight games were a 13-2 win for league leaders Langlee Amateurs hosting Hawick United, a 5-2 defeat for Earlston Rhymers at Tweedmouth Amateurs and 2-1 home victories for Chirnside United against Eyemouth United Anateurs and Greenlaw versus Langholm Legion.

The only B division fixture to go ahead was a 6-2 loss for Coldstream Amateurs at home to Biggar United.

As things stand, three first-round cup ties and nine league fixtures are lined up for this coming Saturday. For updates, check https://www.borderamateurfa.co.uk/