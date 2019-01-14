Flying trampoline knocks chimney off roof of Galashiels house

A trampoline which was blown onto the roof of a three-story house forced the closure of part of a Galashiels street for around two hours yesterday.

Victoria Street was cordoned off by police after the trampoline damaged part of a chimney, roof and television aerial when it landed on the house overnight on Saturday.

Victoria Street, Galashiels.

Falling masonry from the house’s chimney stack smashed the rear window of a car parked below while falling masonry littered the pavement nearby.

Residents in Victoria Street watched the drama from the street as fire crews used a specialist engine and lift, drafted in from Edinburgh, and battled against high winds to reach the flyaway piece of play equipment. They ripped a hole in the plastic before attaching the mangled trampoline to the lift and lowering it down.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 8.42am on Sunday, January 13 to reports of an unsafe structure at a property in Galashiels.

“Operations control mobilised one fire engine and a height vehicle to Victoria Street where firefighters safely removed a large trampoline that had become stuck on a chimney stack.

“Crews worked with building control at Borders Council to ensure the area was made safe before leaving the scene.”

A strong gust of wind is thought to be to blame.

Galashiels man Ian Macey caught rescue on camera and said: “It’s been quite a serious incident really. The trampoline has knocked the chimney stack down. The roof has caught the majority of it which has saved a lot of it from falling down- but a car has copped it quite badly. It looks like it’s pulled the tv aerial down and caused quite a bit of damage to the roof.

“It shows how strong the winds have been recently. It’s like a flying parachute.

“That would easily kill somebody if it landed on them.”

It is not yet known who the trampoline belongs to or how far it had travelled.