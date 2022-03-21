Fire at British Legion building in Galashiels

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the Royal British Legion building in Park Street.

Flames can be seen roaring out of the top floor of the building, used as a function suite.

The building is used by members of the Legion, and it plays a large part in the town’s annual remembrance parade in November.

However, there thankfully no reports of casualties.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 11.32am on Monday, March 21, to reports of a fire within a building in Park Street, Galashiels.

“Operations control immediately mobilised four fire engines and a height appliance to the location and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are extinguishing the fire.

"There are no reports of casualties.