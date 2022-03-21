Fire at British Legion building in Galashiels
Firefirghters are currently tackling a large blaze at the British Legion building in Park Street, Galashiels
Flames can be seen roaring out of the top floor of the building, used as a function suite.
The building is used by members of the Legion, and it plays a large part in the town’s annual remembrance parade in November.
However, there thankfully no reports of casualties.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 11.32am on Monday, March 21, to reports of a fire within a building in Park Street, Galashiels.
“Operations control immediately mobilised four fire engines and a height appliance to the location and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are extinguishing the fire.
"There are no reports of casualties.
“Crews will remain at the scene until the area is made safe.”