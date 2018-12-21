Festive sounds to put you in mood

Every Souter knows it’s not Christmas until Selkirk’s silver and junior bands play their festive concert.

Saturday’s storms might have kept a few fans away from the Victoria Halls, but many more braved the adverse conditions to hear the local brass ethusiasts give their own flavour to festive musical numbers.

A festive playlist got the large crowd in the mood for Christmas.

The band’s Sara Jamieson said it was a great success.

She told the Wee Paper: “It was superb. We were a bit worried about the weather, but it was very well supported.

“The Christmas concert is one of our most popular events, and the music puts everyone in a festive spirit, and it is always good to perform alongside the junior band as well.

“And, of course, Santa paid a visit as well, which pleased a lot of the kids who came along.”

Issie French's solo performance of The Rocking Carol.

The evening was compered by John Nichol and the band conducted by the dancing baton of Colin Kemp.

Highlights included Faye Deane’s solo in A Little Star Went Out, Stuart Kemp’s chance in the spotlight in In the Bleak Midwinter and Issie French with The Rocking Carol.

The musicians take to the stage at the Victoria Halls.

The evening was compered by John Nichol.

Colin Kemp conducting proceedings