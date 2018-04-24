Fate of Hawick primary school to be decided this week

The fate of a Hawick school is to be sealed this week.

A full meeting of Scottish Borders Council on Thursday is to consider a report recommending the closure of St Margaret’s RC Primary School.

Councillors are advised that the primary should shut and its pupils switch to other non-denominational schools nearby.

The Buccleuch Terrace site has capacity for 100 children, but its current roll is 14, with no pupils enrolled in primary one for the current academic year.

During consultation over the move, parents said they were happy with the learning provision at St Margaret’s but voiced concerns regarding the challenges their children faced with integration into the wider community.

An officers’ report concludes that while closing the school would mean there is no longer any denominational education provision in Hawick, there would be education and inclusion benefits for children attending their local catchment school.

The council has drawn up a programme to provide religious instruction for the St Margaret’s pupils.