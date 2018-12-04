Farmers welcome rejection of plans to let lynx loose next to Borders

Plans to let lynx loose just south of Carter Bar have been rejected, and that knockback has been welcomed by Borders farmers fearful for the safety of their sheep.

The Lynx UK Trust had proposed releasing six of the wildcats in Kielder Forest as a trial project, but that bid has been turned down by UK Government environment secretary Michael Gove, acting on advice from Natural England.

If approved, the trust’s plans would have seen lynx roaming free in the UK for the first time in over 1,300 years.

According to research cited by the trust, a lynx in the wild would be likely to kill only one sheep every two years or so, but farmers’ representatives dispute that claim, saying the probable death toll would be far higher.

A study trip to Norway indicated that the six Eurasian lynx proposed for release at Kielder would be expected to claim the lives of 60 sheep a year in the Borders and Northumberland, rather than the three or so suggested by the trust. In a letter to trust boss Paul O’Donoghue, Mr Gove says: “Following a thorough assessment, Natural England concluded that the application does not meet the necessary standards set out in International Union for Conservation of Nature guidelines and fails to give confidence that the project could be completed in practical terms or that the outputs would meet the stated aims.

“As a result, Natural England found that the proposal lacked the necessary depth and rigour to provide confidence it would succeed.

“It had particular concerns in a number of areas – firstly with regard to overall feasibility, and it found that the project lacked organisational resilience and did not sufficiently evidence a securely-held budget.

“It was not clear how this proposal would be funded, including how an exit strategy would be executed in an appropriate manner.

“It also had concerns about reliance on volunteers and insufficient project team contingency, as well as the lack of formal partnerships or collaborations with other relevant organisations that would normally be expected.

“Significantly, the proposal did not include an ecological impact assessment and therefore the application lacked assurances that impacts had been considered or that the area had been properly assessed as suitable for lynx.

“As far as could be seen, major landowners and managers, including Forestry Commission England, were either engaged insufficiently or not at all.

“As key enablers of the project, this is concerning as their support would have provided reassurance about its potential success.

“In addition, the proposal did not demonstrate sufficient local support for the project and the socio-economic benefits of the trial were unclear.

“The lack of demonstrated local buy-in also fails to show how the risk of persecution of animals had been managed down to an acceptable level.

“It was not clear how the trial would provide evidence to enable a decision on a full reintroduction as there was no coherent plan in place for monitoring lynx or impacts on other species, habitats or humans.”

Scottish Government rural economy secretary Fergus Ewing had vowed that he would never support the reintroduction of lynx, extinct in Britain since the seventh century or thereabouts, and farmers’ representatives and Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire MSP Rachael Hamilton were also opposed to the plans.

Mrs Hamilton said: “I am glad that a strong, evidence-based approach has resulted in this decision.

“The reintroduction of lynx in Kielder Forest could have been disastrous for many Borders farmers rightly worried about their livestock.

“The lack of sound evidence and a weak implementation plan mean this application was not robust enough to stand up to scrutiny.

“Ultimately, it is a victory for common sense”

National Sheep Association chief executive Phil Stocker added: “We are delighted to hear the application has been rejected and that Mr Gove and his colleagues have taken our comments on board.

“We strongly believe this is the right decision, on ecological, social and agricultural grounds.

“Today’s victory is not just for farmers but also for the ecology of the area, the rural community and the farming economy.

“The association first raised its concerns with Natural England nearly four years ago, when the release was first suggested, and has been leading the charge ever since.

“ Today’s announcement shows the effectiveness of our working with local farmers and community groups that share our concerns.

“ The threat of the lynx against sheep was very real, and we could not be happier that this isn’t a risk our members will have to face.”