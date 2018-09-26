Farm buildings ruined in Kelso fire

Firefighters fought for almost two days to completely extinguish a large farm fire near Kelso last week.

Crews from across the Borders were called to Eastfield of Lempitlaw, just south of Kelso, last Wednesday afternoon, in the midst of Storm Ali.

And the last fire engine did not leave until almost 48 hours later at 1pm on Friday, September 21.

A spokesman from Duns Community Fire station said: “This was a farm building with bales alight. “It escalated and additional resources were requested.

“This was largely due to the fire being spread across the farm and the high winds fuelling the fire.

“Crews were tasked with saving the sheds in between the two fires by cooling with main jets and protecting the straw, grain and crop within.”

The majority of appliances stood down from the blaze, visible from as far as Duns, at around 10pm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman added: “We were alerted at 3.19pm on Wednesday, September 19 to reports of a fire that had taken hold of a quantity of hay bales.

“Operations control immediately mobilised a number of appliances to Eastfield of Lempitlaw, near Kelso.

“Firefighters extinguished the fire and the last fire engine left the scene at 1pm on Friday, September 21 after ensuring the area was made safe.”

“There were no casualties.”