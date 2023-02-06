A large police operation, with assistance from the local Fire and Rescue Service and mountain rescue teams, and the local public, is under way.

Kaitlyn Easson was last seen around 5.45pm on Sunday, February 5, at the Interchange in the centre of the town, after being with friends.

This evening, at a police conference at Galashiels Police Station, Chief Superintendent Catriona Paton confirmed there was a possible further sighting of her walking alone on Melrose Road 10 minutes later near to a local sports facility called the Queens Centre, in the direction of her home address, which is about 20 minutes walk away.

Chief Superintendent Catriona Paton briefs the media this afternoon.

There have been no other confirmed sightings of her since.

She is described as being around 4ft 11in to 5ft 2in, of slim build, with long blonde hair.

When last seen she was wearing a white jumper, brown trousers and boots.

A significant number of enquiries have been carried out since she was reported missing to police at 8.15pm on Sunday night.

A large police operation is involved in the search for missing Kaitlyn Easson, aged 11.

At a media briefing this evening, Chief Superintendent Paton said: “It is now 24 hours since that last confirmed sighting and I am growing increasingly concerned for Kaitlyn’s safety and her wellbeing.

"As you can imagine, her family are facing the most distressing of times, and are longing to know that Kaitlyn has been traced safe and well.

"So while I have an extensive number of resources and specialists working tirelessly to trace and find Kaitlyn safely, I am urging and appealing to the public to help us in that regard.

"Community response so far has been really encouraging, even driving here today, seeing the number of people out searching, has been of great encouragement to my staff and, I’m sure, to the family.”

She urged anyone with any information to report it to the police, by stopping a police officer, going to Old Gala House, where officers have set up a hub, or calling 101, quoting reference number 3314 of Sunday, February 5, 2023.

Chief Superintendent Paton added: “We do not have any information at this time to suggest she has come to any harm but it is important that we find her as soon as possible.

“We are continuing to search the area where she was last seen as well as other parts of Galashiels where she could be.

“Partner agencies, including the local mountain rescue team, are assisting us with these searches.