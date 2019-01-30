Extra train carriages promised for Borderers heading to Scotland’s Six Nations game on Saturday

ScotRail is promising to add more seats to Borders Railway trains for fans travelling to see Scotland’s Six Nations game at Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium this weekend.

Galashiels-born Gregor Townsend’s side host Italy this Saturday, February 2, at 2.15pm, and rail bosses are expecting hundreds of Borderers to head to the capital to cheer their side on, so they’ll be adding extra carriages to trains to and from Tweedbank, they say.

Travel advice is available at www.scotrail.co.uk/sport

As with most large sporting events, alcohol bans will be in place.

ScotRail head of customer operations Phil Campbell said: “The Six Nations matches always attract a big crowd.

“We’re adding extra seats on key trains into Edinburgh, and although we can’t make every train longer, we will be using every available train on the day.”

“If you’re going to Murrayfield, please allow extra time for travel, and buy your ticket in advance, not on the day.

“The last trains of the day will be very busy, so please plan ahead to avoid disappointment.”