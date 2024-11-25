​Expatriate Borderer Wallace Sititi named as World Rugby’s breakthrough XVs player of year

New Zealand No 8 Wallace Sititi with his trophy for men’s XVs breakthrough player of the year at the 2024 World Rugby Awards at the Sporting Monte-Carlo complex in Monaco on Sunday (Photo by Frederic Dides/AFP via Getty Images)

​Expatriate Borderer Wallace Sititi has been named as World Rugby’s breakthrough XVs player of the year.

​The 22-year-old, born in Samoa but brought up in the Borders for the first five years of his life, was presented with that accolade at 2024’s World Rugby Awards in Monaco.

South Africa’s Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, England’s Immanuel Feyi-Wabsos and Ireland’s Jamie Osborne were also shortlisted for that prize but lost out to the All Blacks and Hamilton Chiefs No 8.

Asked if he’d seen that honour coming his way, ten-times-capped Sititi said: “No, not in a million years.

Wallace Sititi on the ball for New Zealand during their 29-11 win against Italy at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Saturday (Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

“I would have been happy with one game with the Chiefs in the Super Rugby season and to be able to be here is definitely unexpected. It’s just crazy to say.”

The latest of his ten caps since his international debut in July was for the All Blacks’ autumn test series finale on Saturday, a 29-11 win in Turin, their 18th victory on the bounce against the Italians.

Sititi spent his first few years in Scotland after his birth overseas in the Samoan capital of Apia in September 2002, attending St Peter’s Primary School in Galashiels, as his father, former Samoan captain Semo Sititi, also a No 8, played for the old Border Reivers from 2002 to 2004 and 2005 to 2006 – alongside the likes of Gregor Townsend, Doddie Weir, Gary Armstrong, Kevin Utterson and Scott MacLeod – sandwiching a season south of the border at Newcastle Falcons, before heading on to Japan in 2006 to sign for Osaka’s Red Hurricanes.

The 50-year-old named his son Wallace because of his love of Braveheart, the 1995 Mel Gibson film about 13th-century Scottish noble William Wallace.

Sititi is one of two former Borderers to have played for New Zealand of late, the other being Peebles-born scrum-half Finlay Christie, capped 23 times since 2021.

South African flanker Pieter Steph-du Toit was named as men’s XVs player of the year for the second time at Sunday’s ceremony, with the female version of that honour going to England’s Ellie Kildunner.

France’s Antoine Dupont won the award for male sevens player of the year, with the female version of that one being given to Australia’s Maddison Levi.

French sevens gaffer Jerome Daret was named as coach of the year.