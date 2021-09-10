Steven Anderson, Gospelhall, Jedburgh with a pen of Suffolk X Beltex Shearlings. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Kelso Ram Sales, Europe's biggest one-day ram sale, dating back to 1838, was staged at Springwood Park in Kelso today, Friday, September 10, for the first time in two years.

And with the boys back in town what a day it proved to be.

This event had more than 4,200 entries and the sale featured breeds such as the Whitefaced Woodlands and North Country Cheviots, as well as Suffolks and Texels. In total there will be 20 breeds in 15 different rings.

Broc, Dax and Jacqui Allan, from Peebles, at the Border Union Ram Sales. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Dan Withall, executive director of the Border Union Agricultural Society, said: "We were delighted to be presenting this sale after the challenges of the last 18 months with all the uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Photographer BILL McBURNIE was on hand to capture the show’s return.

Runciman's from Allanshaws about to go into the ring at Border Union Ram sales. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

William Thomson, Hownam Grange, Morebattle in the ring with his North Country Cheviots. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

James Thomson, Hownam Grange with his North Country Cheviot Shearlings. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Ailee Hepburn with her Poll Dorset Shearling, from West Linton. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Grant and Neal Sandilands, Ruecastle with their 18 month old Suffolk Shearlings. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Alan McClymont from Kirkstead, Yarrow was first up in ring 17 with his Bluefaced Leicester Shearling which sold for £7,000. Previously had first place at the RHS. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Sheperdess Kirsty Turnbull, Larkhall Farm, Jedburgh with her Jethart North Country Cheviots, ready for the ring at Border Union Ram Sales. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Will, Georgia and James Thomson, Hownam Grange, just finished prepping their North Country Cheviots for the sale ring. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)