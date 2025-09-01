Urgent need for smarter water management for River Tweed amid ongoing heatwaves

Low water levels in the River Tweed at Coldstream Bridge, pictured on August 24. (Pic: Ronald Richardson)

​The unprecedented low water conditions, and four heatwaves experienced so far in this summer, have brought renewed focus to how the Tweed catchment is managed, particularly in minimising water temperatures and reducing stress on fish populations – especially salmon and trout.

​Last Thursday, the Lower Tweed catchment – covering Coldstream and Kelso – was escalated to the highest water scarcity level, with more than 30 consecutive days of significant water scarcity recorded. The remainder of the Tweed catchment has now reached amber status, with 20–29 days of prolonged low flows.

The River Tweed Commission (RTC) remains in active dialogue with the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) regarding licensed water abstraction in the district.

Ensuring maximum water retention in the river is a critical priority. There is a growing need for greater support for Scotland’s farmers and growers to invest in on-farm water storage and alternative irrigation strategies.

Equally, RTC advocates for SEPA to include conditions in all abstraction licences that clearly define threshold river flow levels, at which point water abstraction must cease or be reduced to protect the aquatic environment.

The Tweed Foundation continues to investigate the impact of freshets – controlled water releases from reservoirs – on water temperatures, and whether these can effectively cool the main stem of the River Tweed.

As part of the national Salmon Implementation Plan, a scientific advisory group has provided angling-related guidance: anglers should take extra care when water temperatures are between 18°C and 20°C and are advised to cease fishing when temperatures exceed 20°C.

To support real-time monitoring, the Tweed Foundation launched a live water temperature recording system this year, with continuously updated readings now available on the official River Tweed website.

RTC CEO Jamie Stewart said: “The Lower Tweed has now been officially designated a Significant Water Scarcity Area, highlighting the urgent need for smarter, more adaptive water management strategies in one of Scotland’s most iconic salmon rivers.

“RTC Fishery Officers are actively monitoring fish pods that are becoming increasingly isolated as they attempt to migrate through the system."

"We urge wild swimmers and dog walkers to be mindful when entering the river, as they may inadvertently disturb these vulnerable fish resting in pools.

“Anglers are reminded to follow the Scottish Government's guidance on fishing in warm conditions. Warmer water holds less oxygen, and any added stress – such as being forced to move – can significantly increase the risk of mortality."

The RTC continues to monitor and respond to these challenging environmental conditions and remains committed to working with partners and the wider community to safeguard the future of the Tweed’s fish populations.