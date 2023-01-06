Town had a ‘lucky escape’ after flooding alert

Hawick councillor Stuart Marshall.

Flooding has wreaked havoc in Hawick in recent years and there is an ongoing £92m project to provide townsfolk with protection from the elements.

However, the project is not yet complete and many areas of the town remain exposed.

Amid flood warnings on Friday, December 30, extra sandbags were deployed to help plug the gaps and members of Hawick Flood Group remained on high alert as flood warnings were issued and as the River Teviot continued to rise.

Thankfully, the flood defences held firm and the river levels eventually started to drop.

Hawick and Denholm councillor Stuart Marshall, chairman of Hawick Flood Group, thanked his team and others for helping avert more heartache.

He said: “Once again our town has had a very lucky escape and we the flood group are extremely grateful to both Scottish Borders Council and McLaughlin & Harvey for their efforts in supporting the town.

