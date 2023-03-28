Times they are a-changin’ at recycling centres
This week has seen the opening times of Borders community recycling centres change slightly, with late-night opening until 6.45pm one day a week.
That will be on a Monday in Eyemouth, Galashiels, Hawick, Peebles (Eshiels), a Tuesday in Duns and Selkirk, and a Wednesday in Kelso.
The closure of sites for one or two days during the week will also remain the same.
The changes will come into effect on Monday, March 27.
A spokesperson said: “In light of previous Covid-19 guidance, various measures still remain in place; assistance can be provided to you ensuring you remain at least 1m away from a member of site staff and if they feel it is safe to do so they can assist you with larger items you may be struggling with, as long as the safe distance can be maintained between you, and you are both wearing face masks.
“If you are visiting Eshiels Community Recycling Centre, please do not queue beyond our ‘no queuing’ signage at the top of the entrance road.”