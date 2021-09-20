Stitching for change

Kath McDonald and Daphne Pratt with one of the panels. Photo: Francine Hardwick.

The work, created by supporters of Stitches for Survival, were on display in the Market Square in Melrose last Saturday.

One member of the group, Kath McDonald, said: “Many shoppers showed interest. The negotiators in the conference should be urged to take bold and binding action together. One visitor compared the panels to the Great Tapestry of Scotland.”