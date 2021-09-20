Stitching for change
Local crafters have knitted, crocheted and stitched 46 panels with messages for the participants of the COP26 Climate Conference in Glasgow.
Monday, 20th September 2021, 4:10 pm
The work, created by supporters of Stitches for Survival, were on display in the Market Square in Melrose last Saturday.
One member of the group, Kath McDonald, said: “Many shoppers showed interest. The negotiators in the conference should be urged to take bold and binding action together. One visitor compared the panels to the Great Tapestry of Scotland.”
The panels will be shown again in Peebles on Saturday before contributing to the 1.5 miles of panels that will be displayed on Glasgow Green.