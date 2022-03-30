Souters spring clean town

Selkirk Community Council hosted a spring clean-up of their town on Sunday, which attracted a fair crew of volunteers.

By Kevin Janiak
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 12:38 pm
Updated Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 12:39 pm
Some of the Selkirk residents who took part in the Selkirk Spring Clean Up on Sunday. Photo: Grant Kinghorn.

Chairman Alistair Pattullo said the group managed to cover most of the town, and filled a lot of binbags.

He said: “It was a lot of the usual things some people throw away … dog dirt placed in a bag and then thrown on the ground; used facemasks and plastic bottles.

"I can’t really understand why people do this. I can’t even throw away a bus ticket.

"However, it’s great that Selkirk does have a good amount of community-minded people who will pick it up.”

It’s hoped to make this a monthly exercise.

