Souters spring clean town
Selkirk Community Council hosted a spring clean-up of their town on Sunday, which attracted a fair crew of volunteers.
By Kevin Janiak
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 12:38 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 12:39 pm
Chairman Alistair Pattullo said the group managed to cover most of the town, and filled a lot of binbags.
He said: “It was a lot of the usual things some people throw away … dog dirt placed in a bag and then thrown on the ground; used facemasks and plastic bottles.
"I can’t really understand why people do this. I can’t even throw away a bus ticket.
"However, it’s great that Selkirk does have a good amount of community-minded people who will pick it up.”
It’s hoped to make this a monthly exercise.