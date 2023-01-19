Seasonal rangers wanted

Forestry and Land Scotland is looking to recruit seasonal rangers.

As the largest provider of outdoor recreation in Scotland with more than 300 visitor destinations to look after, the increase in ‘staycations’ over the last few years has seen a significant increase in visitor numbers.

Current, fixed-term roles (March to end October) are available locally in Tweed Valley Forest Park.

Stuart Chalmers, FLS head of visitor services, said “Our regional teams do a great job in welcoming visitors and helping them get the most from their day out.

“The peak summer months can be especially demanding and our seasonal rangers’ play an important part in helping us engage with visitors. It’s a great role for anyone who likes being outdoors and who enjoys delivering a face-to-face customer service experience.”