Scottish Borders investment in play parks sees 21 sites upgraded to date

​Scottish Borders Council’s commitment to investing in the refurbishment and modernisation of play facilities across the region has so far seen a total of 21 sites being upgraded.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A prioritised programme of capital investment, worth nearly £5 million in total, has been running since 2022 to deliver substantial upgrades, recognising the importance these facilities have in promoting community wellbeing and social development.

The latest facility to reopen this year was Broughton Play Park, which follows other upgrades at Innerleithen and Paxton earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upgrades have recently commenced at the site in Bonchester Bridge whilst work is also due to start shortly at the facility at The Loaning, Denholm, with both sites anticipated to be complete by the end of the calendar year.

Broughton Play Park has been upgraded and modernised by Scottish Borders Council as part of a £5m investment programme.

Councillor David Parker, Executive Member for Health and Wellbeing, said: “Our substantial investment in play parks is something that should be celebrated for directly improving the lives of younger people across the region.

“The programme of investment is making a real difference in communities by turning play parks into vibrant, modern facilities that serve as key amenities for towns and villages.

“It’s a clear demonstration of our commitment to investing in local communities and recognising the importance play parks have in providing meaningful play opportunities for children and young people as well contributing to their social development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am excited to see many more facilities refurbished and improved over the coming years.”

​The investment programme has seen the refurbishment and enhancement of existing play facilities, as well as the creation of new wheeled sports facilities with, and for, communities across the region.

This includes the delivery of brand-new skate park and pump tracks last year in Walkerburn and Jedburgh, which have already proved to be extremely popular community facilities.

In collaboration with specialist supplier Kompan, each play park upgrade has been individually designed following extensive engagement with local communities, seeking to ensure the new facilities meet local needs and priorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of the new destination park designs also reflect aspects of the local environment with key features and landmarks of the surrounding areas designed into each site.

Sustainability has been a focus of the investment, with the new designs striving to utilise environmentally sustainable materials, such as natural robinia and pine wood or post-consumer recycled materials such as ocean waste, used textiles and used plastic bags as part of their manufacture.

Emphasis is also placed on inclusive play, ensuring wherever possible that sites include a broad range of equipment and facilities suitable for all ages and abilities.