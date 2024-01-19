Plans for almost 100 new homes in Newtown St Boswells

Plans have been placed on the agenda for almost 100 new homes in Newtown St Boswells.

Newtown St Boswells Homes Site

Ferguson Planning has submitted a planning application to Scottish Borders Council on behalf of the applicant, the Belfast-based Mayfair Group, for the development of 97 homes on land south of Craignethan.

The application site is located at the northern extent of Newtown St Boswells and is bound by Eildon Road to the north east, Earlston Road (B6398) to the east, the wooded valley of the Sprouston Burn to the south and a strip of woodland to the north west.

Previous planning applications have been made and approved for residential development at the application site, however, the only works ever carried out were soil removal related to the permissions in 2004 and 2005.

The aim is to build 40 detached houses, 46 semi-detached properties and 11 bungalows.

In a report with the application, a spokesperson for Ferguson Planning, says: “The design of the proposed dwellings will be simple and regular in form, with large, clean openings intended to create a contemporary aesthetic.

“Brick, timber effect cladding and coloured render are sympathetic and complimentary to the surrounding established built environment; a combination of these finishes will be proposed for each façade to create a simple, durable finish in keeping with the residential character of Newtown St Boswells.

“The proposal is sustainably located within the settlement boundary of Newtown St Boswells and is within walking distance to an array of services within the village; access to a wider choice of amenities can also be reached easily by bike in Melrose Town Centre and Tweedbank Train Station.

“There is a bus stop adjoining the site, providing a convenient service to other towns within the Borders and Edinburgh City Centre.

“The increase in population would have a permanent effect on supporting population growth in the local area.

