News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Planning request submitted to local authority for 40-metre high telecommunication mast in Hawick Forest

Plans have been revealed to erect a 40-metre high telecommunication mast on forest land in Hawick.
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Aug 2023, 13:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 13:25 BST
PLANS: A submission has been made for 40-metre telecoms mast in Hawick ForestPLANS: A submission has been made for 40-metre telecoms mast in Hawick Forest
PLANS: A submission has been made for 40-metre telecoms mast in Hawick Forest

Berkshire-based Cornerstone is one of the UK’s leading mobile infrastructure services company.

The company has submitted a planning application to Scottish Borders Council for installation of a 40-metre-high lightweight lattice mast supporting six radio antennas and four transmission dishes with an electrical generator at the Fire Observation Tower at Crib Law in Craik Forest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The proposed development would require the removal and cutting back of certain trees along the adjoining access track.

A report in support on the application says: “The proposal is part of the Government backed scheme called Shared Rural Network (SRN).

“It is a collaboration between Mobile Network Operators (MNO’s) – VMO2, Vodafone and Three – and the Government to improve 4G coverage for people living, working and travelling in poorly served rural areas.”

Related topics:HawickScottish Borders Council