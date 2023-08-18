Planning request submitted to local authority for 40-metre high telecommunication mast in Hawick Forest

PLANS: A submission has been made for 40-metre telecoms mast in Hawick Forest

Berkshire-based Cornerstone is one of the UK’s leading mobile infrastructure services company.

The company has submitted a planning application to Scottish Borders Council for installation of a 40-metre-high lightweight lattice mast supporting six radio antennas and four transmission dishes with an electrical generator at the Fire Observation Tower at Crib Law in Craik Forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed development would require the removal and cutting back of certain trees along the adjoining access track.

A report in support on the application says: “The proposal is part of the Government backed scheme called Shared Rural Network (SRN).