Orchard across Scotland

Scotmid's John Brodie, Lynne Ogg and Harry Cairney.

The retailer will award £200 to each successful applicant, to fund the purchase of plants.

The initiative has been created to encourage people to work together, increasing physical activity and improving local environments.

Orchards offer volunteering opportunities throughout the year as well as the chance to learn new skills, create habitats for wildlife and produce an array of edible produce.

John Brodie, chief executive of Scotmid, said: “We love the idea that people planting fruit trees or bushes in the Borders not only benefits those close to them, but allows them to be part of something so much bigger – an orchard spanning hundreds of miles weaving through our Scottish communities.”