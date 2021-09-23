Online tool to help you sort your recycling

The recycling sorter can be found at https://wasteless.zerowastescotland.org.uk/recycling-sorter

The new Recycling Sorter website, launched by Zero Waste Scotland, is the first digital recycling tool designed to combat confusion and help Scotland meet future recycling targets.

The tool allows for residents to search what items can be recycled, and in which bin, in any Scottish local authority.

The Recycling Sorter was launched to mark Recycle Week (September 20-26), which aims to raise awareness about and promote the benefits of recycling.

The creation of the new Recycling Sorter will help simplify and bring clarity to recycling, ensuring that all households across the Borders are recycling more of the right things in the right places and preventing recyclable items from ending up in landfill.

Councillor Gordon Edgar, executive member for infrastructure, travel and transport, said: “When it’s done right, recycling is one of the easiest everyday actions we can take to reduce our carbon footprint.

“Finding clear and simple solutions to help educate our residents around what can and can’t be recycled, plays an extremely important part in reducing the levels of waste that reach landfill and the new Recycling Sorter website can make a real difference.”