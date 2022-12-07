Newstead to take ownership of village green
Newstead Village Community Trust is set to purchase the village green and develop the space as an amenity for the local community following an award of £73,030 from the Scottish Land Fund.
The grant made to the Borders group was one of eight, totaling £1,337,182 that were announced yesterday following the latest round of funding by the Scottish Land Fund.
Mark Lovatt, chair of Newstead Village Community Trust, said it was a significant milestone, adding: "The Green lies at an historic crossroads through our village and is at the heart of our community.
“Community ownership will enable us to take forward the aspirations of our residents to create a valuable amenity space, including community-based initiatives such as working with a local artist to inspire our community gathering shelter, a wildflower garden and village herb garden. On behalf of our community, I cannot thank the Scottish Land Fund enough for their help and support.”