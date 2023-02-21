New machine piped out

Elliot Henderson's entourage included pipers from Annan as they visited Finland.

But that’s what happened when Selkirk forestry company Elliot Henderson Ltd were invited over by manufacturer Ponsse, due to them buying the company's 19,000th forest machine, the Scorpion giant harvester.

The visiting group brought with them members of Annan Pipe Band.

Neil Purves, director of harvesting for Elliot Henderson, said: “We have always been at the forefront of new machine releases over the years, which in turn keeps the harvesting fleet productive and at the vanguard of innovation.

"We are excited to be adding this Scorpion Giant to the fleet.