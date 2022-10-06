New Borders windfarm bid on the agenda

Wind turbine.

Proposals for a new 13-turbine windfarm on forest and moorland outside of Peebles have been put on the agenda.

A scoping report has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council for construction and operation of the Leithenwater Wind Energy Hub on land north of Glentress Forest in Innerleithen, 4.5km north-east of Peebles.

The site comprises of commercial forestry and open moorland.

The expected operational life of the site would be 35 to 40 years from the date of commissioning, with construction expected to take approximately 18 months.