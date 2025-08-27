Ministerial visit marks completion of key projects linked to Hawick Flood Protection Scheme

An official opening event has taken place to mark the completion of two key infrastructure projects in Hawick, incorporating the town-wide active travel network and the A7 trunk road upgrade, delivered through the Hawick Flood Protection Scheme (HFPS).

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seven kilometres of improved and new active travel pathways stretching across Hawick from Weensland all the way to Volunteer Park, as well as the resurfacing of almost 2km of carriageway, have transformed the town’s river corridor into a safer, more attractive and accessible town.

Both projects represent a major investment into the town of Hawick and were officially opened at a section of the route at Wee Haugh with Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop MSP in attendance along with local elected members, SBC staff members, funding partners including Sustrans, Transport Scotland and other key stakeholders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new path network links previously disconnected neighbourhoods and enhances access to the surrounding countryside, with connections to walking, cycling, and horse-riding routes. These pathways offer residents and visitors the choice to walk, wheel, and cycle for everyday journeys, promoting healthier lifestyles and sustainable transport.

The Hawick Active Travel Network is officially opened by Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop. (Pic: Brian Sutherland Media)

Upgraded and new public park spaces enhance biodiversity, boost outdoor leisure opportunities, and support the local economic activity by attracting visitors.

Approximately 34,000sqm of upgraded or new public green areas and landscaping has been created with over 2,500 new trees planted. The investment sees the renewal of the Common Haugh and Wee Haugh with the creation of Weensland Biodiversity Park, providing greenspaces that improve wellbeing for residents.

Over the course of the project substantial work has been undertaken to install three upgraded footbridges replacing the existing Lawson, Victoria and Mansfield footbridges and greatly improving connectivity over the River Teviot. Additionally, the provision of a long-called-for bridge connection between Lower Mansfield and Weensland was installed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second project delivered by HFPS in partnership with Transport Scotland was the significant upgrade to the A7 trunk road at Commercial Road. This saw the renewal of almost 2km of carriageway to cope with increased traffic levels to improve access for local businesses and residents.

Pupils from Trinity Primary School attended the opening ceremony. (Pic: Brian Sutherland Media)

Construction of this began in 2020 with approximately 3,500m of public utilities diverted to enable the works which combined the construction of the trunk road as well as flood defence on the main artery of the town.

Both projects have been made possible by close partnership working between SBC, Transport Scotland and Sustrans.

The Hawick Active Travel Network has been supported by £12.6 million of funding from the Scottish Government through Sustrans’ ‘Places for Everyone’ programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop, said: “I’m very pleased to officially open the new active travel infrastructure in Hawick. With the Scottish Government investing over £12.6 million, these improvements will bring about transformative change for sustainable travel options, as well as making the area more resilient to future flooding events.

Members of the Hawick Belles enjoy some refreshments at the official opening. (Pic: Brian Sutherland Media)

“We need to reduce transport emissions and to protect communities from the climate impacts we’re already seeing. The innovation we’re seeing in Hawick is delivering on both of these missions at the same time. The result is that through safe, high quality infrastructure, more people can save money, live healthier lives and leave their car at home by choosing active travel.

“To support the ambitions of Scotland’s local authorities for more active travel infrastructure, we are investing £188 million into active and sustainable transport in 2025-26. This will help ensure we make it easier for more people to walk, wheel and cycle for shorter everyday journeys.”

Councillor Scott Hamilton, Depute Leader for Scottish Borders Council and Executive Member for Economic Growth and Developing the Borders, said: “The Hawick Active Travel Network has been years in the making and has visibly transformed the town providing a greater level of connectivity and improving links between businesses, schools and local amenities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to place on record my thanks to residents and businesses across Hawick for their patience and understanding during the construction works and would like to assure them that we are committed to engaging with them to unlock the full benefits of this major investment.”

Transport Minister Fiona Hyslop MSP was joined by local elected members, SBC staff members, funding partners including Sustrans, Transport Scotland and other key stakeholders. (Pic: Brian Sutherland Media)

Councillor Jenny Linehan, Executive Member for Environment & Transport: “It is not an understatement to say that these improvements will transform the way local communities and visitors will experience and navigate the town and indeed it has already had a positive impact with people of all ages making use of the network.

“A major benefit of the network of paths is that it will encourage people to travel more actively and help create a more environmentally friendly transport network – delivering real benefits for health and air quality.”

Simon Strain, Head of Programme for Places for Everyone at Sustrans, said: “We’re thrilled to see this transformative project complete, which makes walking, wheeling and cycling possible for more people in Hawick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By providing local people with safe and accessible connections, the Hawick Active Travel Network gives everyone more choice for everyday journeys.

“Walking, wheeling and cycling benefits our health, our wellbeing and our world – supporting local communities and businesses to thrive and helping everyone feel more connected to where they live.

“As part of the wider Hawick Flood Protection scheme, this project is a shining example of what can be achieved by combining our efforts and planning strategically for the future – with infrastructure that will have a wider, lasting and positive impact for the whole town, for many years to come.”