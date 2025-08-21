Measures to tackle 'out of control' gulls around Berwickshire coast

Measures are being considered to tackle “out of control” herring gulls. (Pic: Robert Heemskerk/Getty Images)

Moves towards a draft plan to tackle a problematic issue with “out of control” gulls in East Berwickshire will be on the agenda today.

Herring gulls, a protected species, have become a source of concern in the area due to increased presence and perceived aggressive behaviour, and a possible draft Gull Management Plan for Eyemouth has been developed.

This seeks to promote a mutual presence through prevention, public education and waste management.

A report to today’s meeting of Scottish Borders Council (Thursday, August 21) notes engagement that has taken place with local businesses and the Harbour Trust, but reflects on the fact that no consultation has been undertaken by SBC within the wider Eyemouth community.

Carrying out such an engagement is one of the recommendations members will be asked to endorse.

Further measures include promoting responsible waste management and ‘no feeding of gulls’, use of deterrents, and the provision of gull-proof waste receptacles in high-density and public health-sensitive areas.

Also being considered are the installation of roof deterrents on public buildings, residential properties and businesses, and sanctuary provision to create breeding areas in locations where gulls can be tolerated.

In Berwickshire, particularly in coastal areas like Eyemouth, there are growing concerns about “out of control” herring gulls and the need for action to address aggressive behaviour andpotential risks to public safety. The area’s Independent councillor James Anderson has raised the issue in the area, citing incidents of gulls swooping and injuring people, including children.

NatureScot has indicated a willingness to discuss potential management strategies, but emphasised the need to balance conservation with public safety.

The report to council members states: “While gulls are a natural part of the coastal environment, where those coastal areas are also built up, their presence prompts a range of views from local communities.

“In some areas, particularly in Eyemouth, some members of the public have raised concerns about gull behaviour, especially during nesting season when gulls may become more protective of their young. These concerns have included issues such as noise, perceived aggression and the disturbance caused by gulls accessing waste.”

Although the council has not seen a significant increase in formal complaints in recent years, the report goes on to state that the aim is to “present an overview of the current situation and to describe the possible options available to support the Eyemouth community in managing the impact associated with gull population, while recognising the ecological role gulls play and the importance of ensuring compliance with environmental and wildlife legislation”.