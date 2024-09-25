Kelso woodland is an 'albatross around our neck'

The woodland at Pinnaclehill.

Pinnaclehill woodland is a Common Good headache.

Action is needed to maintain a Kelso woodland which has been labelled an “albatross around our neck” by a town councillor.

Councillors have long-debated the thorny issue of problematic woodland at Pinnaclehill.

The woodland is the responsibility of Kelso Common Good Fund after being acquired by the town council several years ago.

As a result the fund would be liable in the event of any accident at the location.

Members of Kelso Common Good Sub-Committee, meeting on Tuesday, September 17, therefore recognised the need for a woodland management regime there – although concerns were raised at potentially escalating costs going forward.

An initial woodland study which would outline recommendations for the future would cost £780, members were informed.

Sub-Committee chair Councillor Euan Robson said: “We really must do something about Pinnaclehill woodland, simply to be assured that the amenity is safe and there are no present dangers and then to plan out a management regime for the woodland. We ought to be seen to be doing that.”

Councillor Tom Weatherson added: “Over the years I have probably been the grumpiest about this but I have just to accept where we are, for some reason the town council many, many years ago chose to purchase this land.

“It is now in the Common Good’s ownership and that comes with responsibility, so let’s get some expert advice and keep the costs to a minimum.”

Concern at the cost of implementing a management plan at the woodland was expressed by Councillor Simon Mountford, who said: “I don’t think that £780 is unreasonable but that’s just the sort of down payment.

“We have to pay that money before we put into effect what he recommends and my concern is that the full costs of getting some sort of plan executed for the woodland is going to cost thousands rather than hundreds.

“This woodland is basically an albatross around our neck and I just hate entering into open-ended commitments.

“We start on this journey and pay the £780 and then it comes back and says this is what the results are of my survey and to address it this and that is needed and it is going to cost many thousands of quid because tree surgeons don’t come cheap.”

Members agreed to make a decision on funding for the initial survey at its next meeting, after an update on costings is sought.