Join the Big Butterfly Count this summer

Small pearl-bordered fritillaries. Photo: Frank Wielbo.

This UK-wide survey aims to assess the health of our environment simply by counting the number and type of butterflies – and some day-flying moths – that we spot in our local area.

﻿All you need to do is download the butterfly ID chart or free app for iOS and Android at bigbutterflycount.butterfly-conservation.org to identify and record the butterflies you spot in your garden or beside a favourite path, to spot butterflies and moths for a 15-minute period. Record which species you see on the website or via the app.

Readers may remember the amazing sight of clouds of Painted Lady butterflies in 2019 … the most successful Big Butterfly Count in the initiative’s 10-year history, with more people taking part and more counts being submitted than ever before.

Scottish Borders National Park team member Marion Livingston said: ‘This is a chance for everyone to tackle the biodiversity crisis. Too often people blame farmers for the catastrophic decline in species, happily forgetting that their own behaviour impacts heavily on nature too.

“Striking a balance is always difficult but maybe we all, locals and visitors alike, need to ask ourselves whether we really need to blitz our homes and gardens with harsh (or even eco) chemicals so often, or keep our outside lighting on all night, or leave litter, or dog poo bags, in our countryside. These, too, endanger our wildlife.

“As David Attenborough says, ‘No-one will protect what they don’t care about, and no-one will care about what they have never experienced’.

