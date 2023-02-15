Here to help save the planet ... and your money

Angela MacKellar at the Community Energy Advice Centre.

Angela MacKellar is heading up the community-led project delivered by Selkirk Regeneration and funded by the National Lottery Community Fund.

The project's Community Energy Advice Centre at 5 Tower Street is open to everyone in the TD7 and surrounding area, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 10am to 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angela said: “We offer free and impartial advice in our advice centre as well as during home visits.