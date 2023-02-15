Here to help save the planet ... and your money
The newly-appointed project co-ordinator of the Sustainable Selkirk facility says she is there to help Souters take action on climate change, as well as finding ways to help save money on heating bills.
Angela MacKellar is heading up the community-led project delivered by Selkirk Regeneration and funded by the National Lottery Community Fund.
The project's Community Energy Advice Centre at 5 Tower Street is open to everyone in the TD7 and surrounding area, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 10am to 2pm.
Angela said: “We offer free and impartial advice in our advice centre as well as during home visits.
“Whether you’re looking for simple low-cost energy saving tips, ideas on how to reduce your energy bills, funding advice or more information on insulation and renewables, we are here to help you save energy, save money and save emissions”.