Hawick householder’s garden fence would “set a precedent”

A Hawick householder has been ordered to reduce the size of a problematic fence installed in his garden without planning permission amid concerns it would “set a precedent”.

A resident in Ettrick Terrace had the traditional featherboard fence erected at their end terraced dwelling house.

But the 1.6 metre structure was judged “excessively high” by planning officer Stuart Small after a retrospective planning bid was submitted to Scottish Borders Council.

The householder launched an appeal against planning refusal to members of the council’s Local Review Body.

They decided by a majority on a compromise that the height of the fence be reduced and tapered on the side from 1.6m to one metre.

Committee chair Councillor Simon Mountford said: “If we were to allow this fence you are setting a precedent for the rest of the street and then you are going to have other fences popping up, understandably, and this is going to completely change the sense of place, whether you think that is a good or bad thing.”

Tweeddale West ward’s Councillor Viv Thomson said: “I think it’s a pity because a lot of work has gone into putting this fence up but I think it looks very stark and I don’t think it fits in with the surroundings.

“From the photographs we’ve seen of the surrounding area it all seems to be hedges. Maybe if it was lowered by a metre, but as it stands I think this is the wrong fence in the wrong place.”

Hawick & Denholm’s Councillor Neil Richards, added: “Yes, the whole streetscape is largely Victorian but people have more of a need for privacy these days than was traditionally available, so I have no problem with this.”

In an appeal submission the applicant says: “The refusal suggests that the proposal could constitute a prominent and incongruous form of development that would have an adverse impact on the character and appearance of the surrounding area.

“Firstly, the proposal relates to a garden fence which I would argue is not a development. The fence has replaced a pre-existing hedge and is no higher than this ever was.

“Therefore one structure was replaced with another with no change in height/appearance.”

In his report refusing the application Mr Small said: “The 1.6m fence appears to be excessively high adjacent to the roadway and has an intrusive impact upon the visual amenities of the area given this part is characterised by hedges and low fencing/walls.

“As such, the fence appears as an uncomfortably placed structure in this particular setting and forms an incongruous feature that would not be in keeping with the surrounding area.

“For this reason, it is considered that the fence is contrary to Policy PMD2.”

The original submission in support of the application said: “An existing garden hedge has been removed due to littering, overgrowth and upkeep issues and has been replaced with a perimeter fence of equal height. The fence is a traditional featherboard style and is approximately 160cm in height from the footpath.

“It was not known that prior planning permission was required for this work.”

One objector to the fence bid said: “Due to the height of the fence it is obstructing the view to the junction, also there is a height restriction that is one metre that most fences stick to.