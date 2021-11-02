Great Borders River Clean takes place again this weekend

Great Borders River Clean participants at Melrose in November.

From Friday, November 5 to Sunday, November 7, volunteers at Peebles, Melrose, Darnick, Chirnside, Tweedbank, Galashiels, Coldstream, Innerleithen, Traquair, Hawick, Selkirk, Walkerburn, Earlston and Kelso will meet at pre-arranged times and venues to begin the clean.

Anyone wishing to join in should visit facebook.com/greentweed.eco for details.

Organiser, Melrose teacher Tom Rawson said: “This weekend marks a great weekend of environmental action as communities and groups come together in support of the natural world and the global leaders working so hard to reach agreements at COP26 down the road.

“The last event saw nearly 500 volunteers clear over 3,000kg of rubbish from Borders river systems.