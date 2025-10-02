Grant of £54,390 for Tweed Foundation's citizen science programme

​A Tweed Foundation citizen science programme has received a £54,390 boost from the Fallago Environment Fund.

The funding for Guardians of the Tweed will support the creation of a new volunteer coordinator role.

The Tweed Foundation, which is the charitable arm of the River Tweed Commission, works to protect and conserve freshwater fish populations throughout the River Tweed catchment.

The new role will be key in developing a network of citizen science volunteers who will assist with vital ecological monitoring and restoration work.

His Grace, The Duke of Roxburghe (right) presents a Fallago Environment Fund cheque for £54,390 to Tweed Foundation Chief ExecutiveJamie Stewart to support the organisation’s Guardians of the Tweed citizen science programme. (Pic: Phil Wilkinson / Fallago Environment Fund)

Volunteers will be trained to undertake activities such as aquatic plant and invertebrate sampling and analysis, riverbank tree-planting, and assisting with the foundation’s established fish tagging and electrofishing programmes in an effort to enhance the health and resilience of the river system.

The Fallago Environment Fund grant will support the post for three years as part of its commitment to enhancing the region’s rich natural heritage.

The Fund shares the benefits of the Fallago Wind Farm in the Lammermuir Hills with projects across the Scottish Borders and is financed by Roxburghe Estates, Federated Hermes and EDF power solutions.

Representing the Fallago Environment Fund, His Grace The Duke of Roxburghe said: “The River Tweed is one of the world’s most famous salmon rivers and plays a vital ecological, cultural and economic role in the Scottish Borders.

“As Atlantic Salmon face increasing pressure from climate change and other environmental stresses, supporting the Tweed Foundation’s citizen science programme is an important way to help protect the fishery right across the catchment.”

Tweed Foundation Chief Executive, Jamie Stewart, added: “We anticipate that citizen science will play a growing role in helping us monitor river health and this funding will allow us to gather and train a team to help deliver our important biological monitoring and habitat enhancement programmes.

“Local people have a vital role to play and will also benefit from learning important new skills while making a real impact on the river’s future health. We’re incredibly grateful to the Fallago Environment Fund for its generous support.”

Administered by Tweed Forum, Fallago Environment Fund grant applications are assessed twice a year. Further information can be found at www.tweedforum.org/fallago.