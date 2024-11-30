Going Green: Turning down heat on rising global warming crisis

Tackling global warming crisis (photo: Adobe)

​Will COP29 make any difference to the floods and extreme weather we’re experiencing? Global Warming means Britain is experiencing more extreme storms and increasingly flooded communities.

2024 will be the hottest year on record, as was 2023 and 2022. You can spot the pattern and while you’d be forgiven for wondering how this year could really be the warmest ever, after our dreary summer it is a terrifying signal that the climate emergency is accelerating.

With this as the backdrop, climate leaders and negotiators met in Baku, Azerbaijan, to try and protect our future at the UN’s COP29. As is so often the case it all came down to money and vested interests so while there was some success, critics pointing to widespread corruption amongst some delegates, broken promises, and the irony of holding a COP event in Azerbaijan – a country where 95 per cent of exports come from fossil fuels.

But while this COP came in for its fair share of criticism, there were welcome signs of progress. Delegates from the US, EU and other wealthy nations pledged to provide more cash to help more vulnerable countries who’ve been most affected by climate change.

The commitment of $300bn to the Loss and Damage Fund by 2035, replaces the commitment to provide $100bn per year to the fund.

Most of the changes pledged at previous COPs are yet to be met, or were met very late. Campaigners point out that the new carbon finance pledges are still being dwarfed by the damage that’s already been done. Some less-developed countries called COP29 a “a travesty of justice” and nowhere near enough support to help them repair climate damage and transition away from fossil fuels.

Meanwhile, developed nations pointed out that the climate finance purse is now much bigger than it was before COP29. The proof of the pudding, as they say, will be in whether developed nations keep their pledges as well as delivering their own cuts in emissions and other promises.

Countries like China and Azerbaijan pledged to reduce the leakage of methane – a more damaging greenhouse gas than CO₂ – from their waste and energy sectors​.

Brazil vowed to slash their overall GHG emissions by 67 per cent by 2035, while the UK pledged a mammoth 81 per cent cut. These are all big targets, but that’s exactly what’s needed if we want to slow down climate change quickly enough to make any difference so it’s brilliant to see the UK leading the way and maximising the economic opportunities of the clean energy transition.

The world may hit an alarming 1.54°C above pre-industrial levels this year – the Paris Climate Agreement’s warming level that was considered ‘safe’. Already reaching that level is considerable cause for concern because the warmer the planet becomes, the more extreme weather and therefore damage will be done. It’s still not too late to drastically cut pollution and stop burning oil and gas, but it’s urgent that we act now to reduce the damage to the planet for us and all future generations.

And let’s not forget what’s at stake. The extreme weather patterns we’ve been seeing, like the now-regular floods in the UK, the annual droughts in Europe and the recent catastrophic Spanish flooding which killed 220 people, are all a direct result of continuing to burn fossil fuels in cars, planes and gas boilers. But there is another way. Wind farms, solar panels, electric cars, heat pumps and batteries are already far cheaper and more popular than anyone predicted even a few years ago. The faster we reach net zero emissions the better off we will all be both financially and health wise.

We can all make a difference. At local, national and international levels, every step to secure a better future counts.

Celebrity spot

Musician KT Tunstall works to promote sustainability in the music industry. She runs her tour bus on biodiesel, has drastically reduced plastic use at her concerts, and has teamed up with the EarthPercent organisation to highlight the environmental impact of the creative industries. The Suddenly I See singer says: “The thing with the environment and the climate and solutions and problems is it’s a completely moving feast of horror, joy and possibility.”

Green swap

Go screen-free one day every week and use the time to read, exercise or chat with friends and relatives. Taking a break from tech isn’t only good for your health, it can also make you sleep better and be more productive, if you so wish!

Best way to stay warm and stylish out and about this winter

With the chill of winter settling in, it’s time to swap light layers for cozy, functional clothing. But rather than going for fast-fashion solutions which might be bad for the environment, or spending a fortune on high-end designs from glitzy brands, why not add an eco approach to wrapping up warm this year?

Here are some tips to fight the freeze with stylish and sustainable winter woollies, high-tech jackets, and fleeces made from comfy, recycled materials:

Switch to a heated jacket

Heated jackets and gilets are a great combination of fashion and technology. They use heat panels in the chest and back powered by a rechargeable battery pack which sits in an inside pocket and lasts up to 10 hours. When it gets chilly, you just turn on the heat. The jackets are lightweight, safe and built to withstand bad weather. They’re fitted with safety cut-offs to prevent panels overheating and they’re designed to prevent electric shocks and fires.

Choose an ethical jumper

Jumpers made from sustainable materials like organic cotton, recycled wool, and even recycled plastics are an ethical and sustainable way to stay snug. Stores like M&S have popular sustainable ranges, and I recently bought a fully recycled jumper which I love from Nobody’s Child. They specialise in using recycled fabrics and materials from sustainable sources.

Buy second-hand

Buying a preloved item of clothing can be really satisfying and great for the environment. You can find tons of great used clothing bargains in charity shops, having recently found a beautiful Christmas jumper in our local high street. Or if you’d rather shop online, try Vinted or Preworn.

Invest in thermals and fleeces

Thermals and synthetic fleece layers are great for beating the cold. Modern thermals are made with moisture-wicking fabrics keep you warm without overheating when you’re being active. And a synthetic fleece is versatile and ideal for layering under jackets or just throwing on by itself during milder days. It’s best to buy a fleece made from recycled fibres, if you can.

Puffers

Duck and goose down can be unbeatable when the temperature really drops. If you’re investing in a real down jacket, go for one using recycled feathers if possible. If you’re going for a synthetic filler, try to choose one made from recycled plastic. Outdoor brands, like Patagonia, are commonly making jackets from recycled plastic and Rab accepts donations of used down for recycling.

Care for your clothes

Caring for your winter clothes can help them to last that much longer. Spot clean clothes, wash jumpers and fleeces in cool water and try to repair damage rather than throwing away old clothes with the motto of “make do and mend” rather than buying new.

Fact or fiction

‘Waste at Christmas is 30 per cent higher than at other times of the year’.

FACT.

The holidays are the most wasteful time of year, with the carbon impact of Christmas Eve, Christmas and Boxing Day accounting for 5.5 per cent of the UK’s annual carbon footprint.